Japan’s space agency claims to have achieved an unprecedented’pinpoint’ Moon landing

Japan’s space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), announced a significant achievement in lunar exploration with its “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” (SLIM) successfully achieving a pinpoint soft landing on the Moon. The landing occurred within 55 meters of the target point, marking an unprecedented level of precision in lunar landings.

On January 20, SLIM made a soft landing on the lunar surface, making Japan the fifth country in the world to achieve such a feat. The confirmation of the precise landing location is a testament to the success of the mission. JAXA reported that it received all data about SLIM’s landing within two hours and 37 minutes after touchdown, before the probe lost power.

While SLIM’s solar panels have been unable to generate electricity, possibly due to incorrect angling, JAXA expressed optimism that a change in sunlight direction could potentially power up the spacecraft again. The mission’s success was highlighted by the achievement of a pinpoint landing and the collection of valuable data.

JAXA also released the first color images from the mission, revealing the SLIM craft sitting intact at a slight angle on the rocky lunar surface. The images showcase the lunar landscape with slopes rising in the distance. However, these images were not yet publicly available.

Two probes successfully detached from SLIM on January 20. One probe is equipped with a transmitter, while the other is designed to traverse the lunar surface, capturing and beaming images back to Earth. The SLIM mission represents a significant step forward in lunar exploration and technology, demonstrating Japan’s capabilities in space exploration and precision landing on celestial bodies.