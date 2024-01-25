Karnataka CM Extends Old Pension Scheme Benefits to 13,000 Employees

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government issued a notification to include approximately 13,000 employees, who were officially notified before April 1, 2006, but appointed at a later date, within the ambit of the Old Pension Scheme. The decision, as communicated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on ‘X’ platform, was in fulfillment of a commitment made to government employees who had previously gone on strike opposing the introduction of the new pension scheme. Siddaramaiah shared that, prior to the election, he personally visited the site where employees were on strike against the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and assured them that their demand would be addressed upon coming into power. He expressed the hope that this decision brings solace to the families of the 13,000 employees affected by the NPS.

The government’s move to extend the Old Pension Scheme benefits to these employees is a direct response to the concerns raised by workers during their protests against the NPS. Siddaramaiah’s commitment to addressing their demands underscores the government’s responsiveness to the grievances of its workforce and signifies a step towards resolving issues related to pension schemes in the state.