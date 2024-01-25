Massive waves hit key US military installation in Marshall Islands, US

In the Marshall Islands, a significant flooding incident occurred at the US Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll (USAG-KA), specifically on Roi-Namur, a remote US Army base in the South Pacific. The incident, which unfolded on the night of January 21, was captured on video, revealing the impact of powerful waves on the dining hall, resulting in extensive damage.

The dramatic footage illustrates the moment a colossal wave breaches the dining hall, inundating the interior and causing chaos. The Outrigger Bar & Grill faced consecutive “rogue waves,” leading to doors being torn off their hinges, furniture being thrown about, and individuals losing balance and falling. Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities, but one person suffered injuries during the flooding.

The National Weather Service in Guam had issued a High Surf Warning prior to the incident, forecasting dangerously large waves ranging from 10 to 15 feet. The warning indicated the potential for hazardous surf conditions, and the subsequent flooding on Roi-Namur was a result of the powerful waves hitting the base.

As a precautionary measure, approximately 80 out of the roughly 120 base personnel were evacuated, and all Roi residents were relocated until services and conditions on the base are fully restored. The aftermath of the flooding highlighted the vulnerability of the infrastructure to such extreme weather events and the importance of preparedness and evacuation measures.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by remote military installations in the face of natural disasters, emphasizing the need for resilient infrastructure and comprehensive emergency response plans to safeguard personnel and mitigate potential damages.