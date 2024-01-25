NATO begins its biggest military exercise in decades: Steadfast Defender 24

NATO has officially commenced its largest military exercise in decades, known as Exercise Steadfast Defender 24. The exercise began with the departure of the dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) from Norfolk, Virginia, on January 24, 2024, followed by a series of operations before its Atlantic transit. According to NATO’s statement, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Charlottetown will depart Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, for Europe later this month, marking the first tactical movement of Steadfast Defender 24.

This massive military exercise involves approximately 90,000 troops from NATO member states and is scheduled to run through May. The primary focus of Steadfast Defender 24 is to showcase NATO’s capability to rapidly deploy forces from various parts of the alliance, including North America, to reinforce the defense of Europe.

The exercise involves the participation of more than 50 ships, ranging from aircraft carriers to destroyers, along with over 80 fighter jets, helicopters, and drones. Additionally, more than 1,100 combat vehicles, including 133 tanks and 533 infantry fighting vehicles, have been deployed as part of the drills.

Steadfast Defender 24 takes place amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is entering its third year. NATO has identified Russia as the most significant and direct threat to the security of the alliance. This exercise underscores NATO’s commitment to maintaining a credible and effective deterrence posture in the face of evolving security challenges.

By conducting this extensive military exercise, NATO aims to demonstrate its readiness and capabilities to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats, emphasizing the collective defense principles that underpin the alliance’s commitment to the security of its member states.