Pension for Women, SC/ST Communities at Age 50

In a groundbreaking move, the Jharkhand Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has granted approval to lower the age limits for eligibility for old age pensions. This initiative applies to tribal communities, Dalits, and women across all categories, reducing the age from 60 to 50 years. The Cabinet meeting, which approved 25 proposals, also includes the elevation of 140 middle schools to high schools throughout the state. Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel highlighted that women and individuals from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who reach the age of 50 will now be eligible for the state government’s old age pension scheme.

Approximately 6 lakh women are expected to benefit from this scheme, with an approved allocation of ?22.2 crore for the current fiscal year. Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the challenges faced by Adivasi and Dalit communities in securing employment at the age of 50. He affirmed the government’s commitment to finding ways to preserve and ensure their well-being. This decision aligns with the Chief Minister’s earlier announcement, marking the completion of four years in government, that Adivasi and Dalit individuals would receive old age pension benefits at the age of 50 instead of 60.

In addition to the pension-related decision, the Cabinet also approved an increase in home loans for government employees from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, with a 7.5% interest rate. Notably, the requirement to pledge property as collateral against the loan will be eliminated. Furthermore, the Cabinet granted a relaxation of seven years for candidates appearing in the Jharkhand Public Service Combined Civil Services Examination – 2023, setting the cutoff date for the examination at August 1, 2017.