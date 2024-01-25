PM Modi Urges Indian Youth to Contribute to BJP’s 2024 Election Manifesto

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to the youth of India to actively contribute to the formulation of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for 2024. Through the NaMo App, PM Modi urged the youth to share their thoughts and suggestions, expressing his eagerness to meet some of the contributors personally in the future. A dedicated website, narendramodi.in, has been provided as a platform for individuals to offer their inputs for shaping the BJP’s election manifesto.

Emphasizing the significance of public participation in the political process, the website’s inputs page highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for citizens to contribute their suggestions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It further mentions that PM Modi plans to personally meet some of the contributors to discuss the inputs shared. During a virtual address at a Nav Matdata Sammelan (New Voters Conference), PM Modi stressed the crucial role of the youth in shaping the BJP’s election manifesto and influencing the future policy direction of India. He encouraged the youth to exercise their voting power and express their opinions through the NaMo app, envisioning their active participation in both shaping the manifesto and contributing to India’s future policy landscape.