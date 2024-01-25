PM to Engage with 50 Million First-time Voters Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually connect with around 50 lakh first-time voters nationwide on Thursday. This unique interaction will involve voters from over 5,000 locations across the country, expressing their excitement as they prepare to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April and May. Tejasvi Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha chief, shared the details with the media, highlighting the significance of young voters and their crucial role in electing Modi as Prime Minister in 2014 and securing his re-election in 2019. The interaction is scheduled on National Voters’ Day as part of a program organized by the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Surya emphasized the historic nature of the event, marking the first time a Prime Minister will engage with young voters on such a large scale. The initiative is part of the BJP’s ‘Namo Navamatadata Sammelan,’ aiming to engage and register new voters while fostering a stronger connection with India’s democratic process. The nationwide initiative, organized at 5,000 locations with each engaging a minimum of 1,000 new voters, is designed to encourage informed choices and strengthen the party’s presence among young voters. The BJP Yuva Morcha has reached out to various platforms, including educational institutions, youth organizations, households, playgrounds, and coaching centers, reflecting a comprehensive outreach effort to connect with the youth.

Amandeep Singh, the national media in-charge of BJP Yuva Morcha, provided additional details on the outreach efforts, mentioning engagement with educational institutions, youth organizations, households, playgrounds, and coaching centers. He highlighted the launch of a dedicated digital platform for the initiative on January 13 by JP Nadda. BJP MPs and MLAs are also expected to participate in gatherings, further enhancing the reach and impact of the initiative.