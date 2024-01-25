Republic Day 2024: 1132 Police Personnel Honored with Gallantry and Service Medals

In anticipation of the 75th Republic Day, the Union home ministry announced that over 1,000 police personnel have been honored with various categories of gallantry and service medals. This includes a significant number of 277 gallantry medals. Following a recent restructuring of medals, a total of 1,132 individuals from police, fire service, home guard, civil defense, and correctional service have been recognized for their gallantry and service on this occasion, as per the government statement.

The medals are now classified into four categories: President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG), Medal for Gallantry (GM), President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). Among the 277 gallantry awards, 119 have been conferred upon personnel deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, while 133 have been awarded to personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region, according to the statement.

Notably, the highest category, PMG, has been posthumously awarded to two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and Shishu Pal Singh, for their exceptional contributions during the peacekeeping mission as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO). The PMG and GM medals are granted based on “rare conspicuous acts of gallantry” and “conspicuous acts of gallantry,” respectively, involving the saving of lives, protecting property, preventing crimes, or apprehending criminals. The Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received the maximum gallantry medals at 72, followed by 65 for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops and significant numbers for other forces.