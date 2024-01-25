Service Medals Awarded to 13 Kerala Police Officers and 5 Fire and Rescue Personnel

On Republic Day, a total of 13 police officers and five Fire and Rescue Service personnel in the state of Kerala were honored with service medals. Among the police officers, two were bestowed with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), while another 11 received the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). Meanwhile, in the Fire and Rescue Service category, one individual received the PSM, and four others were honored with the MSM.

ADGP Mahipal Yadav, currently serving as the Excise Commissioner, and ADGP Gopesh Agrawal, the Director of the Kerala Police Academy, were among those awarded the prestigious PSM. Additionally, Vijayakumar F, the Assistant Station Officer, was the sole recipient of the PSM from the Fire and Rescue Service in Kerala.

The police officers recognized with the MSM include individuals holding positions such as IG, ACP, DYSP, SP, and various ranks in different cities. Similarly, the Fire and Rescue Service officers receiving the MSM cover designations such as Assistant Station Officer and Senior Fire and Rescue Officer. This recognition on Republic Day highlights the commendable service and dedication demonstrated by these individuals in their respective roles within the state.