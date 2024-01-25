Shettar Resigns from Congress, Rejoins BJP

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagdish Shettar, who had left the BJP to join the Congress before the state assembly polls last year, has returned to his former party. Shettar, a prominent Lingayat leader, cited his longstanding association with the BJP and mentioned that many well-wishers had encouraged him to rejoin the party. The formal joining took place in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, and party media head Anil Baluni.

According to party sources, Shettar had discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah and national president J P Nadda, who persuaded him to rejoin the saffron organization. Shettar had left the BJP abruptly after being denied a ticket for the assembly polls and subsequently joined the Congress, although he lost in the elections. The Congress appointed him as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), a position he has now relinquished to rejoin the BJP. During his return, Shettar also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that India has been strengthened under his governance.