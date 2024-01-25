Temple Project Launch: Schools and Colleges Temporarily Closes

Officials in Odisha announced the closure of schools and colleges on Saturday to mark the launch of a temple redevelopment project in Sambalpur. The decision aims to encourage public participation in the inauguration of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project. Additionally, all government offices will remain closed as it coincides with the fourth Saturday of the month.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the Rs 200-crore project, spanning approximately 40 acres. The initiative encompasses the enhancement and peripheral development of the temple, the establishment of a heritage corridor, and the introduction of modern amenities, according to officials.