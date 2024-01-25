The singer of hit Brand New Key, Melanie Safka dies at the age of 76

The world bids farewell to the legendary American folk-pop singer Melanie, also known as Melanie Safka, who passed away on January 23 at the age of 76. Melanie, renowned for her hits like “Brand New Key” and “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)” in the early ’70s, left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Her death was confirmed by her three children in a heartfelt post on Facebook. The family expressed their gratitude to fans for the affection shown towards their mother and acknowledged Melanie’s profound impact on the music world. In the post, her children shared,

“We are heartbroken, but want to thank each and every one of you for the affection you have for our Mother, and to tell you that she loved all of you so much! She was one of the most talented, strong and passionate women of the era and every word she wrote, every note she sang reflected that. Our world is much dimmer, the colors of a dreary, rainy Tennessee pale with her absence today, but we know that she is still here, smiling down on all of us, on all of you, from the stars.”

Despite the sorrow of her departure, Melanie’s legacy lives on through her timeless contributions to music. Her songs, filled with passion and strength, continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. The news of Melanie’s passing brings a poignant moment of reflection on the significant impact she had on the folk-pop genre, and her spirit will forever be celebrated through the melodies that touched countless hearts.