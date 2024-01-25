UP Govt Set to Gain Rs 4 Trillion Amid Ongoing Devotee Surge

A day after the consecration ceremony, offerings to Ram Lalla surpassed Rs 3 crore, reflecting the substantial influx of visitors to Ayodhya eager to catch a glimpse of the deity. Experts suggest that if this trend persists, it could signal a significant economic boost for Uttar Pradesh, with various estimates projecting substantial gains for the state. According to a recent SBI Research paper, the development of the Ram temple and concerted efforts by the state and central governments to position Ayodhya as a premier tourist destination may lead to tax collections of up to Rs 5,000 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25.

The report anticipates Ayodhya playing a pivotal role in propelling Uttar Pradesh’s economy, potentially adding around Rs 4 lakh crore this year. Foreign stock market research firm Jefferies predicts that Ayodhya could surpass Vatican City and Mecca in terms of visitor numbers. The report envisions Ayodhya attracting approximately five crore devotees annually, making it a prominent tourism destination not just within Uttar Pradesh but across India.

Comparatively, renowned shrines such as Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh, drawing 2.5 crore devotees annually, generate an annual revenue of Rs 1200 crore. The Vaishno Devi shrine, with around 80 lakh annual visitors, generates Rs 500 crore, while the Taj Mahal, a major tourist attraction, receives 70 lakh visitors annually with an annual revenue of Rs 1,000 crore. Government officials estimate that Ayodhya could witness over a lakh devotees daily, and this number might escalate to three lakh a day. With an estimated spending of around Rs 2,500 per visitor, this surge in visitors could potentially boost Ayodhya’s economy by Rs 25,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged ministers to visit the temple in March.