US: Numerous homeless individuals found residing in makeshift caves along the Tuolumne River in Modesto

In a shocking revelation, a significant number of homeless individuals were discovered dwelling in makeshift caves along the Tuolumne River in Modesto. These underground caves, reaching a depth of 20 feet and accessed by improvised stairs carved into the hillside, raised concerns due to their precarious construction and unsanitary conditions.

Over the weekend, the Modesto Police Department, in collaboration with the local community volunteer group 9.2.99, initiated a comprehensive clean-up operation in the Crater Avenue and Dallas Street area. The caves, serving as a hub for vagrancy and illegal camps, prompted action to address safety and sanitation issues.

The Modesto Police Department’s HEART Team, along with Park Rangers, CHAT, and Abatement personnel, informed individuals residing in these caves about the impending clean-up. Assistance and services were offered to facilitate their transition. The joint effort successfully cleared 7,600 lbs of trash, including two truckloads and a trailer of garbage.

Expressing gratitude for community partnerships, the police acknowledged the 9.2.99 Organization’s exceptional dedication and hard work in ensuring the success of the clean-up operation.

During the clean-up, various items were discovered inside the caves, including a table, crates filled with supplies, and shelves stocked with food and condiments. Volunteers, such as Chris Guptill from Operation 9-2-99, expressed astonishment at the quantity of belongings transported into the caves.