Air India Express to operate new daily flight to this Gulf country: Details

Lucknow: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express is introducing a new daily flight to Oman. The air carrier will operate a daily flight on Lucknow –Muscat route. The service will start from 15 March 2024.

The flight IX 0149 will depart from Lucknow airport at 7.30 am on March 15 and reach Muscat International airport at 9.35 am the same day. The return flight IX 0150 will depart Muscat International airport at 10:35 am and reach Lucknow at 3:30pm. This schedule is valid till March 30.

Also Read: Realme launches Note 50: Details

From March 31, the flight will leave Lucknow airport at 21:30 and land in Muscat at 23:35 while on return, the flight will leave Muscat at 1:25 am and land in Lucknow at 06:20 am.

The flight tickets are open for sale on the airline website and through agent portals.