“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” to recommence on January 28

Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” led by the Congress, is taking a planned break after 12 consecutive days, resuming on January 28 with a padyatra in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. In a post on X, Ramesh outlined the yatra’s progress through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Cooch Behar in West Bengal, and mentioned that the break was scheduled from the afternoon of January 25th. The yatra is set to resume at 1400 hrs on January 28th, starting with a padyatra in Jalpaiguri, followed by another in Siliguri and a public address. The night halt is planned at Sonapur in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Rahul Gandhi is embarking on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, covering over 6,700 km from Manipur to Mumbai. The yatra is currently passing through West Bengal, entering Cooch Behar on Thursday morning with a warm reception from party workers. During this leg of the journey, the Yatra flag was handed over to West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by the Assam Congress.