BSF Camels Add Dazzle to Republic Day Parade with Rich Decorations

During the Republic Day parade, camels adorned with vibrant, multi-coloured saddles marched down the Kartavya Path as part of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) contingent. Led by Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee, the contingent included women camel riders, showcasing the prowess of women in fields traditionally considered the domain of men. These camels, known as the “Ships of the Desert,” are crucial companions for BSF personnel, especially in the Thar desert of Rajasthan and the challenging terrain of the Rann of Kutch.

The camel-mounted troops have played a significant role in tracking down smugglers and extremists along the Rajasthan and Gujarat frontiers. The BSF camel contingent’s performance garnered praise from foreign delegates during the G-20 Summit in India. The unique camel-mounted band, the only one of its kind globally, played the melodious tune of “Hum Hai Seema Suraksha Bal, Bahaduro Ka Dal” during the parade. This band, a permanent feature in the Desert and Marwar festivals, first participated in the Republic Day parade in 1990 and has showcased its skills in various camel training demonstrations and musical riding shows.