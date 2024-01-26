Citroen eC3 Shine variant launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Citroen has launched its eC3 Shine variant in India. The all-electric C3 hatchback is priced between Rs 13.20 lakh and Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Shine variant comes equipped with enhanced features, including electrically adjustable wing mirrors, a rear parking camera, and stylish 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Additional highlights include front and rear faux skid plates and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

It also has 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4-speaker audio system, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The Shine variant also offers the Vibe Pack and dual-tone exterior finishes.

Citroen is backing the eC3 Shine with a comprehensive warranty package, including a 7-year/1,40,000km warranty on the battery pack, a 5-year/1,00,000km warranty on the electric motor, and a 3-year/1,25,000km warranty on the electric hatchback itself. Additionally, the French automaker offers various extended warranty options for the car, electric motor, and the battery.