Dates of Sharjah Light Festival revealed

Sharjah: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) announced the dates of Sharjah Light Festival (SLF). The 13th edition of Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) is set to commence from February 7 to 18. The event is organized under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The festival will feature 15+ spectacular light shows meticulously crafted by 15+ international artists, unfolding over 12 consecutive days across 12 key locations. The shows start from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., except on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, where the shows continue until midnight.

The locations include the General Directorate of Sharjah Police, the General Souq, Al Hamriyah, and Kalba Waterfront, which are three newly added locations in this year’s edition, besides Khalid Lagoon, Al Majaz Waterfront, BEEAH Group Headquarters, Al Dhaid Fort, Sharjah Mosque, Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, and Al Rafisah Dam. The Light Village, situated in front of the University City Hall building in Sharjah, will showcase 55+ small and medium-sized national projects, commencing on the 1st of February.

‘The Sharjah Light Festival is a prestigious global event, reflecting the emirate’s role as a beacon of art, culture, and heritage in the region. Orchestrated under the guidance of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the festival is a testament to our commitment to fusing art, culture, heritage, and innovation, thereby enhancing the experience of tourists and visitors worldwide,’ said Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA.

The 12th edition of SLF attracted nearly 1.3 million visitors, including 184,000 visits to the Light Village.