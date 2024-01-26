Delhi Metro Reveals Republic Day-Themed Train

Delhi Metro inaugurates Republic Day-themed train on the Violet Line, marking the 75th Republic Day celebration. Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar flagged off the special train from Mandi House Metro Station. The minister signed the adorned train and interacted with specially-abled children present at the event.

The Violet Line, stretching from Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Ballabhgarh in Haryana, now features the Republic Day-themed train as part of the festive celebrations. Additionally, the DMRC organized a metro ride for 100 individuals from tribal communities, representing each state and Union Territory, providing them with an experience of the metro system and a visit to the metro museum at Patel Chowk station on the Yellow Line. These tribal guests are annually invited by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as part of the Republic Day festivities, where they meet the president and prime minister and witness the Republic Day parade in the national capital.