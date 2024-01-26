Delicious Chocolate French Toast Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for chocolate French toast:

Ingredients:

– 4 slices of bread

– 2 large eggs

– 1/2 cup milk

– 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

– 2 tablespoons sugar

– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

– A pinch of salt

– Butter or cooking spray for the pan

Optional Toppings:

– Chocolate syrup

– Sliced strawberries or bananas

– Whipped cream

– Chopped nuts

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cocoa powder, sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until well combined.

2. Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and add a small amount of butter or cooking spray.

3. Dip each slice of bread into the chocolate mixture, ensuring both sides are coated.

4. Place the coated bread slices on the preheated skillet or griddle.

5. Cook each side for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

6. Remove the chocolate French toast from the pan and place it on a serving plate.

7. Drizzle with chocolate syrup and add your favorite toppings like sliced strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, or chopped nuts.

8. Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious chocolate French toast!