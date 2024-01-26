Demolition Threat Looms Over 1000 Buildings in Joshimath

Over 1,000 buildings, including both residential and commercial structures, face imminent demolition in Joshimath due to severe land subsidence. Located in high-risk zones that have experienced land subsidence over the past 18 months, these structures have been deemed unsafe for habitation by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI). The CBRI’s comprehensive survey identified around 1,200 houses within high-risk areas, and the disaster management department has recommended the government to take steps for the rehabilitation of affected residents. The State Disaster Management Secretary conducted a public hearing in Joshimath, but families impacted by land subsidence refused to evacuate during the meeting.

The severe land subsidence in Joshimath has led to the displacement of numerous families, and the CBRI’s evaluation of these buildings has categorized them as “unsafe.” The government has been advised to initiate rehabilitation efforts, and the impending demolition of these structures appears inevitable. In January 2023, the local administration classified Joshimath into three zones—Danger, buffer, and completely safe—prompting the evacuation of completely unsafe areas designated as danger zones. The district magistrate highlighted the government’s commitment to consulting residents before making decisions, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the process.

The structural issues in Joshimath became evident in October 2021, with the administration taking notice only in 2022 when the cracks in buildings became more pronounced. By 2023, the problem had escalated, with large and small fissures appearing in structures across nine city wards. Families were temporarily relocated as additional cracks emerged, and the administration initiated a survey to evaluate danger and buffer zones. According to scientist Dr. Ajay Chaurasia, the evaluation of structural integrity considered various parameters, including ground fissures reported by geologists.