“Elevate Your Day with the Wholesome Carrot-Broccoli Puttu Delight”

Here is our traditional puttu, enhanced with a medley of vegetables. The carrot-broccoli puttu offers a nutritious twist to the classic breakfast, making it a wholesome meal on its own, even without the customary accompaniment of plantain or banana.

Ingredients:

– 1 carrot

– 5 broccoli florets

– 1½ cups of puttu powder

– 1 cup shredded coconut

Preparation: Begin by boiling the carrot and broccoli with a pinch of salt. Utilize the remaining water for mixing with the puttu powder. Grind the vegetables separately without additional water and set them aside in two separate bowls. To each bowl, incorporate ½ a cup of puttu powder, shredded coconut, salt as needed, and vegetable stock, mixing thoroughly. In a third bowl, combine the remaining puttu powder with the rest of the shredded coconut. With these three layers prepared, assemble the chiratta puttu by placing the carrot mixture at the bottom, followed by the plain mixture, and finally, the broccoli mixture. Sprinkle a layer of shredded coconut mix on top of the broccoli layer. The puttu is now ready to be steamed. Once flipped, it transforms into a vibrant and visually appealing dish. Feel free to experiment with other vegetables like beetroot for a more colorful rendition. Additionally, the puttu pairs well with Bengal gram curry.