Emirates announces new flight service to this country: Details

Dubai: The flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced new flight service to Brazil. The air carrier will add a fifth flight on its Dubai – Rio de Janeiro route. The service will start from December 7, 2024.

The flight service will be on Saturdays and will allows travellers to conveniently travel onward to the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires.

The additional weekly frequency between Dubai, Brazil, and Argentina will operate as EK247 and EK248 in a 2-class configuration. The new flight will offer 302 seats on each flight in Economy Class and Business Class.

Emirates’ codeshare partnerships with GOL Airlines and Azul Airlines and interline partnerships with LATAM Airlines and Aerolineas Argentinas allow its customers to fly beyond Rio de Janeiro to an expansive network of domestic points, including:

Brasilia

Porto Alegre

Salvador

Curitiba

Recife

Santiago

Panama City