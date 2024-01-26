French Rafales, marching contingent featured in India’s 75th Republic Day parade

The French troops, consisting of around 95 members, marched down the Kartavya Path in the heart of Delhi, drawing attention from the spectators. Two Rafale fighter jets, accompanied by a multi-role tanker transport aircraft, soared through the sky during the parade, creating a spectacle for onlookers.

This marks the second time the French armed forces participated in India’s Republic Day celebrations, with the first instance occurring in 2016 when French troops became the first foreign military contingent to join the event. The reciprocal invitation reflects the deep mutual trust and friendship between India and France. The French military contingent, led by Captain Noel Louis, belonged to the Corps of French Foreign Legion, an elite military corps open to foreigners serving in the French Army. The defence and strategic ties between India and France continue to strengthen, with a focus on co-development of advanced defence technologies and expanded cooperation in the maritime domain, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region.