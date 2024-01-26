Google’s Doodle Marks India’s 75th Republic Day Evolution

Google has introduced a distinctive doodle in commemoration of India’s 75th Republic Day, illustrating the country’s transition from traditional analogue TVs to contemporary smartphones. The doodle depicts the evolution of the ceremonial parade across the decades, featuring two television sets and a mobile phone. The first analogue TV proudly showcases the iconic ‘G’ logo, while the screens of both TV sets cleverly form the ‘O’s in ‘GOOGLE.’ The remaining letters ‘G,’ ‘L,’ and ‘E’ of the Google logo are sequentially displayed on the mobile handset’s screen.

Notably, the first TV screen displays parade scenes in black and white, while the second screen vividly portrays a colorful camel contingent, symbolizing the technological evolution. A message accompanying the doodle states, “This Doodle celebrates India’s Republic Day, which marks the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India was adopted, and the nation declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state.”

The note adds, “Today’s Doodle, illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, features the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens over the decades.” As India prepares to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to grace the occasion as the chief guest.