Healthy food to consume before morning walk

1. Whole Grains: Opt for whole grain options like oats, whole wheat bread, or brown rice. These provide complex carbohydrates that release energy slowly.

2. Fresh Fruits: Include fruits like bananas, apples, or berries. They offer natural sugars for quick energy and are packed with vitamins and minerals.

3. Protein Sources: Consider incorporating protein-rich foods such as Greek yogurt, eggs, or a protein smoothie. Protein helps in muscle repair and keeps you feeling full.

4. Nuts and Seeds: A small handful of nuts or seeds, like almonds, walnuts, or chia seeds, can provide healthy fats and additional protein.

5. Hydration: Drink a glass of water before your walk to stay hydrated. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, so it’s essential to start your day with adequate fluids.

6. Low-Fat Dairy: If you tolerate dairy well, you can include low-fat options like milk or yogurt for a mix of protein and carbohydrates.

7. Nutrient-Rich Smoothie: Blend fruits, yogurt, a handful of spinach, and a scoop of protein powder for a nutrient-packed smoothie.

8. Avoid Heavy Fats: Steer clear of heavy or greasy foods, as they can lead to discomfort during your walk.

9. Timing is Key: Aim to eat about 30 minutes to an hour before your walk to allow for digestion.

10. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to how your body responds to different foods. Everyone is different, so find what works best for you.