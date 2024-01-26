India launch date of C3 Aircross Automatic Variant, booking started: Details

Mumbai: French automobile brand, Citroen will launch its C3 Aircross Automatic Variant in India on 29 January 2024. The company has started accepting the official advance booking for the vehicle. Interested customers can reserve the tech-loaded SUV paying a fully refundable token amount of Rs Rs 25,000. It can be pre-booked either from an authorized dealership or online via the official webiste. The deliveries are expected to begin later next month.

The company has not r revealed the price details as yet. It might announce the price details at the time of launch as well.

The company is likely to introduce automatic C3 Aircross in two trims- Max and Plus. It is expected to feature 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will support all the car connect technology and wireless Android, Apple and Auto CarPlat.

The SUV is also likely to get an updated seven-inch TFT cluster, providing crucial information to the drivers such as speed, gear positioning, RPM, fuel capacity, mileage and whatnot. The other notable features will be a USB charging socket, reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, roof rails, remote engine start, rear wiper, and the list goes on.

At present, Citroen C3 Aircross is powered by a trusted 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is capable of generating a max power of 109bhp and 205Nm of torque. The engine has been mated with a six-speed torque converter unit with a manual gearbox.