Indian Railways extends service of train connecting these cities: Details

Bengaluru: The South Central Railway (SCR) has extended service of a special train connecting Narasapur and SMVT Bengaluru. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

Train number 07153 Narasapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will run every Friday, from February 2 to March 29. Train number 07154 SMVT Bengaluru-Narasapur Weekly Express Special will run every Saturday, from February 3 to March 30.

Train number 16207 Yeshwantpur-Mysuru Express will be cancelled between Hassan and Mysuru on January 30. Train number 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from Mysuru on January 30.