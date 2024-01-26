DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railways extends service of train connecting these cities: Details

Jan 26, 2024, 06:16 pm IST

Bengaluru:  The South Central Railway (SCR) has extended service of a special train connecting Narasapur and SMVT Bengaluru. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

Train number 07153 Narasapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will run every Friday, from February 2 to March 29.  Train number 07154 SMVT Bengaluru-Narasapur Weekly Express Special will run every Saturday, from February 3 to March 30.

Train number 16207 Yeshwantpur-Mysuru Express will be cancelled between Hassan and Mysuru on January 30.  Train number 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from Mysuru on January 30.

 

 

 

