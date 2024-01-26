Know how to update your Voter ID at home

New Delhi: India celebrates the National Voters’ Day on January 25. The Election Commission of India (ECI) observes this day to raise awareness about election. ECI now allows Indian nationals to update their Voter ID details.

To initiate the online changes in the Voter ID card, you need to follow the steps:

Visit the Election Commission website or Voter Helpline App:

Access the Election Commission’s official website

You can also use the Voter Helpline App

Choose your state to proceed to the next page.

Select Form 8A: You will have to navigate to Form 8A which is an online form majorly designed for updating the Voter ID details.

Complete the Online Form: You will have to fill in the required details like name, address, state, and constituency changes.

Document Upload: A copy of a valid government document has to be uploaded like an Aadhar Card or Passport as proof.

Submit Online: Once the form has been filled out and the documents are uploaded, you need to submit the application online.

Receive reference number: Upon submission, you will receive a reference number for tracking the application.

Verify your details: After the document has been verified, changes will be updated and incorporated into the Voter ID card.

Four Essential Election Commission Apps in India:

The Election Commission offers 4 applications which are exclusively designed to enhance voter convenience. They are:

Voter helpline app which obtains information about Voter ID cards, voter lists and constituencies.

Saksham App which has been specifically designed for specially-abled (physically disabled) individuals, ensures accessibility in the electoral process.

cVIGIL App is a monitoring tool which allows to share photos and videos with the Election Commission for oversight.

Voter Turnout App has been designed to provide real-time information about the voter turnout percentage on election day.