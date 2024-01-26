Lifestyle changes that help in preventing cervical cancer

Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix. Cervix is the entrance to the uterus from the vagina. Around 99% of cervical cancer cases are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO),cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. Effective primary (HPV vaccination) and secondary prevention approaches (screening for, and treating precancerous lesions) will prevent most cervical cancer cases.

Dr Pooja Mehta, Director – Unit Head Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, shares some key steps, that can reduce the risk of cervical cancer:

1 Quit Smoking: Quitting smoking will improve the immune system and reduce the risk of cervical cancer and other health problems.

2. Exercise Regularly: Regular exercise can help boost energy, mood, and the immune system. Several studies have shown that cancer patients who do regular exercise can greatly improve physical and mental health during every phase of treatment.

3. Avoid Consuming Birth Control Pills: . Avoid consuming birth control pills as it associated with an increased risk of cervical cancer.

4. Avoid Multiple Sex Partners: Women who tend to have multiple sexual partners are at a higher risk of getting cervical cancer because a higher number of partners increases the chance of a person’s exposure to HPV.

5. Regular Pap Smear Or Screening: Regular pap smear and liquid-based cytology after the age of 30 years for HPV is advised. The Pap test and the HPV test can help prevent cervical cancer or find it early.

6. Make Dietary Changes: Eat plenty of fruit, vegetables and healthy food to prevent the risk of cervical cancer. Obese women are more likely to develop cervical cancer.