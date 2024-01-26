‘Nari Shakti’ shines in Republic Day parade

The Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path highlighted the theme of “Nari Shakti,” emphasizing the crucial role women play in diverse fields such as village industry, maritime sector, defense, science, and space technology. The event commenced with a musical ensemble called “Aavaahan,” featuring 112 women artists playing various Indian musical instruments to symbolize the strength and prowess of women. State tableaus showcased women’s roles in different areas, including Manipur highlighting women on boats, Madhya Pradesh celebrating women’s integration into development, and Rajasthan showcasing women-led handicraft industries.

The parade also featured an all-women contingent from the tri-services, showcasing their exceptional service in challenging terrains. The Armed Forces Medical Services presented an all-women contingent for the first time, symbolizing strength and dedication in patient care, logistics, and public health initiatives. Additionally, 265 women on motorcycles showcased bravery and determination through daredevil stunts, reflecting Indian values and culture. The cultural segment, “Vande Bharatam,” celebrated the theme “Cultural expression of women power – accomplishment through resolve” with 1,500 dancers presenting 30 distinctive folk dance styles, highlighting unity in diversity.