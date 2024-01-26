PM Congratulates Padma Awardees, Acknowledges their Contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to the recipients of the Padma Awards, expressing India’s appreciation for their diverse contributions. The awards were conferred on 132 eminent individuals, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi, and others. The list also included posthumous recipients like Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur, the two-time Bihar chief minister. Modi conveyed his wishes in a post on social media, acknowledging the awardees’ exceptional work and hoping for their continued inspiration to others.

Among the awardees were actor Mithun Chakraborty, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu from Taiwan, BJP veteran Ram Naik, late actor Vijaykanth, singer Usha Uthup, and philanthropist Kiran Nadar. The Padma Awards were presented on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. Modi’s message emphasized the diverse achievements of the awardees and the impact of their work in various fields.