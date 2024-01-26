PM Modi Adorns Multi-Coloured ‘Bandhani’ Turban on 75th Republic Day

“PM Modi Chooses Multi-Coloured ‘Bandhani’ Turban for 75th Republic Day”

Continuing his tradition of vibrant turban choices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi adorned a multi-coloured ‘bandhani’ print safa for the 75th Republic Day celebration. Bandhani, a tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan, involves intricate plucking of cloth with fingernails to create figurative designs. The turban had shades of yellow, saffron, pink, and red, complementing Modi’s white kurta-pyjama and brown V-neck jacket.

Known for his distinctive turban choices, Modi often opts for Rajasthani turbans on special occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day. In previous years, he has showcased a variety of colourful and symbolic turbans, reflecting the rich traditions of different regions in India. The prime minister’s turban choices have become a notable aspect of his appearances during national celebrations.

In 2022, Modi had chosen a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap for Republic Day, adorned with a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. His diverse and culturally significant turban selections continue to add a touch of tradition and symbolism to the Republic Day festivities.