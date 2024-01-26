President Murmu hoists flag at Kartavya Path on Republic Day 2024

President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. The flag-raising ceremony was accompanied by the national anthem and a powerful 21-gun salute, executed with the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

To add a vibrant touch to the celebration, four Mi-17 IV helicopters from the 105 Helicopter Unit elegantly showered flower petals on the audience gathered at Kartavya Path. Following this aerial display, the event continued with a captivating performance titled “Aavaahan.” Over 100 women artists showcased their talent by playing various percussion instruments, symbolizing the strength and spirit of ‘Nari Shakti’ (women empowerment). The spectacle added a cultural and symbolic dimension to the Republic Day celebrations, highlighting the diversity and prowess of the nation.