Realme launches Note 50: Details

Mumbai: Realme Note 50 was launched in the Philippines as the first Note-branded smartphone by Realme. The Realme Note 50 is priced at PHP 3,599 (roughly Rs. 6,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It is available in Midnight Black and Sky Blue colours. Details about its availability and pricing in other markets have not been announced.

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme Note 50 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition and features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 560nits of peak brightness. The screen has a pixel density of 260ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.30 percent. It has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The Realme Note 50 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The handset features IP54 dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the new Note series phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Note 50 with support for 10W charging.