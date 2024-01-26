Republic Day 2024: Indian equity markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today on Friday, January 26 in observance of Republic Day. The trading in equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will be suspended. Additionally, securities lending and borrowing, along with wholesale commodity markets, including metals and bullions, will also be closed.

The markets will also remain closed for the next two days on account of weekend holidays. This means the trading will resume on Monday, January 29.

Indian equity markets- National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)- will remain closed on 14 days in 2024. The trading holiday calendar published by stock exchanges revealed this. In total there will be 14 trading holidays, starting with Republic Day in January.

The first 4 holidays of next year will result in an extended weekend for the stock market. 5 holidays — Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Shri Mahavir Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, and Diwali-Balipratipada fall on Saturdays and Sundays.

Holidays in March, would also result in extended holidays. They include Mahashivratri on March 8 (Friday), Holi on March 25 (Monday), and Good Friday on March 29.

April, July, and November will be 2 market holidays each. There would be no market holidays in February and September. Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) and Ram Navami will fall on April 11 (Thursday) and April 17 (Wednesday) while Maharashtra Day will fall on May 1 (Wednesday). The market will be closed on June 17 (Monday) on account of Bakri Id, leading to an extended holiday. July 17 would be observed as Muharram. Independence Day on August 15 would fall on Thursday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) on Wednesday.

The market will be shut on November 1 on account of Diwaliy. Gurunanak Jayanti will be observed on November 15, a Friday, which will also lead to an extended holiday. Lastly, the market will be shut down on December 25 (Wednesday) for the Christmas holiday.

Here is the list of trading holidays for 2024:

1. January 26 (Friday) – Republic Day

2. March 08 (Friday) – Mahashivratri

3. March 25 (Monday) – Holi

4. March 29 (Friday) – Good Friday

5. April 11 (Thursday) – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

6. April 17 (Wednesday) – Shri Ram Navami

7. May 01 (Wednesday) – Maharashtra Day

8. June 17 (Monday) – Bakri Id

9. July 17 (Wednesday) – Moharram

10. August 15 (Thursday) – Independence Day/Parsi New Year

11. October 02 (Wednesday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

12. November 01 (Friday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

13. November 15 (Friday) – Gurunanak Jayanti

14. December 25 (Wednesday) – Christmas

There are 5 full-day trading holidays for the commodity derivatives market. These are Republic Day, Good Friday. Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti and Christmas. On the rest of the holidays mentioned for the equity segment, the commodity market will open for trading in the evening session.