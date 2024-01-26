Revolt Motors launches new electric bike in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Revolt Motors has launched its latest electric bike in India. The bike named ‘RV400 BRZ’ is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The RV400 BRZ can now be booked either through the official website or by directly visiting the Revolt showroom.

The Revolt RV400 BRZ is powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery. The bike promises a claimed range of 150km in the Eco mode, 100km in the Normal mode, and 80km in the Sport mode. It will take 4 hours and 30 minutes for a full charge, and a quick 3 hours to reach 0-75 percent.

The RV400 BRZ comes with a digital dash, all-LED lighting, USD fork, and monoshock for a smooth ride. It is offered in 5 colors, including the newly introduced Lunar Green, Pacific Blue, and Dark Silver.