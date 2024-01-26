Royal Enfield launches 2024 Bullet 350 Military Silver Edition: Details

Mumbai: Leading two wheeler brand, Royal Enfield has launched its Military Silver Edition. The brand has added silver stripes on its Military Black and Military Red variants. The new bikes are named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed and are priced at Rs 1,79,000 (ex-showroom, India).

The new bikes retain the single-channel ABS and rear drum brake. The new-gen Bullet 350 houses the powerful J-Series engine – a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC motor producing 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

With these latest additions, the Bullet 350 series expands to four editions: Bullet Military, Bullet Military Silver, Bullet Standard, and Bullet Black Gold, all priced between Rs. 1.74 lakh and Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Price:

Military Red / Military Black

Rs 1,73,562

(New) Military SilverRed / SilverBlack

Rs 1,79,000

Standard – Maroon / Black

Rs 1,97,436

Black Gold

Rs 2,15,801