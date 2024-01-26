Sabarimala Greenfield Airport’s first phase to start in 2027

Facing an imminent financial crisis, the LDF government in Kerala announced plans to increase private sector involvement by introducing legislation for private universities and establishing a private partnership framework for waste management and green businesses. Additionally, the government aims to operationalize the first phase of the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport by 2027 and implement a new wind energy policy with private sector investments. The policy address urged the central government to reconsider its stance on fiscal matters, citing challenges such as the discontinuation of GST compensation and restrictions on ‘off-budget’ borrowings.

In efforts to alleviate the financial burden on rural households, the government highlighted the success of the ‘Muttathe mulla’ scheme, which distributed loans totaling Rs 547.16 crore to low-income groups, laborers, small traders, and others, aiming to liberate them from the influence of private money lenders.