UAE Police changes traffic rules: Details inside

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has announced new traffic rules. The authority announced that heavy vehicles will now be allowed to overtake from a particular lane on Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Street.

Abu Dhabi Police have permitted the use of the second right lane for overtaking by heavy vehicles, for the purpose of overtaking only, on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Street from Benona Bridge to Ikad Bridge in both directions. This will commence from Monday, January 29, 2024.

Also Read: India launch date of C3 Aircross Automatic Variant, booking started: Details

Abu Dhabi Police urged all heavy vehicle drivers to adhere to guidelines for their own safety, as well as that of other road users. Drivers must stick to the right lane of the road, unless for the purpose of overtaking. In this case, the motorist should first check the side mirrors to ensure there are no blind spots before overtaking. After this they must use signals early on. After overtaking, the driver should return back to the right lane.