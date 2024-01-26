UAE Police reveals full list of parking offences

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced full list of parking offences and fines. RTA has imposed enforces strict parking rules and imposes fines on violators.

Below is a list of parking fines in Dubai:

Parking violations in Dubai Amount

Non-payment of parking fees, or ticket is not visible. Dh150

Exceeding parking time Dh100

Exceeding maximum parking hours Dh100

Obstruction/Misuse of parking facility Dh200

Vehicle crossing the sidewalk or stand on it Dh200

Use forbidden parking Dh200

Parking a vehicle without plate number Dh1,000

Unauthorised usage of people of determination parking, or using expired permit, or a permit is not visible clearly. Dh1,000

Parking a vehicle in reserving parking, or not showing a permit Dh1,000

Car demonstration for sale or rent on a restricted area Dh1,000

Implement parking umbrella without a permit Dh1,000

Harmed or damaged parking, ticket machines or zone plates Dh1,000

Removing parking, ticket machines or zone plates without permit Dh10,000

The UAE federal traffic laws list out several parking or stopping-related offences and fines.

Improper parking: Dh500 fine

Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement: Dh500 fine

Parking without securing the vehicle: Dh500 fine

Parking vehicles on pavements: Dh400 fine

Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks pedestrians’ movement: Dh400 fine

Parking in front of fire hydrants: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Parking in spaces allocated for people with special needs: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Stopping in the middle of the road without a reason: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Stopping in the yellow box junction: Dh500 fine

Stopping the vehicle in prohibited areas on the left road shoulder on public roads: Dh1,000 fine