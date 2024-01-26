UAE Police reveals full list of parking offences

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced full list of parking offences and fines. RTA has imposed enforces strict parking rules and imposes fines on violators.
Below is a list of parking fines in Dubai:
Parking violations in Dubai Amount
Non-payment of parking fees, or ticket is not visible. Dh150
Exceeding parking time Dh100
Exceeding maximum parking hours Dh100
Obstruction/Misuse of parking facility Dh200
Vehicle crossing the sidewalk or stand on it Dh200
Use forbidden parking Dh200
Parking a vehicle without plate number Dh1,000
Unauthorised usage of people of determination parking, or using expired permit, or a permit is not visible clearly. Dh1,000
Also Read: UAE Police changes traffic rules: Details inside
Parking a vehicle in reserving parking, or not showing a permit Dh1,000
Car demonstration for sale or rent on a restricted area Dh1,000
Implement parking umbrella without a permit Dh1,000
Harmed or damaged parking, ticket machines or zone plates Dh1,000
Removing parking, ticket machines or zone plates without permit Dh10,000
The UAE federal traffic laws list out several parking or stopping-related offences and fines.
Improper parking: Dh500 fine
Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement: Dh500 fine
Parking without securing the vehicle: Dh500 fine
Parking vehicles on pavements: Dh400 fine
Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks pedestrians’ movement: Dh400 fine
Parking in front of fire hydrants: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
Parking in spaces allocated for people with special needs: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
Stopping in the middle of the road without a reason: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
Stopping in the yellow box junction: Dh500 fine
Stopping the vehicle in prohibited areas on the left road shoulder on public roads: Dh1,000 fine
Post Your Comments