3 killed, 13 injured in road accident

Koraput: At least 3 people including 2 women were killed and 13 others were injured in a road accident involving 2 bikes, 1 auto rickshaw, 1 tractor and an SUV. The accident took place in the Borigumma area in Koraput district, Odisha. The identities of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained

As per sources, a speeding SUV hit an auto rickshaw from behind. As a result of the collision, the auto-rickshaw turned upside down and some of the 15 passengers travelling in it fell on the road. 2 of them died on the spot. Another bike coming from the opposite direction hit the SUV in which the person on the bike died on the spot.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh each for the family of the three deceased in the road accident. Expressing his deep condolences to the bereaved families, CM Patnaik has directed for proper medical treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.