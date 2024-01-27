4 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision

Hoshiarpur: At least 4 people lost their lives and one other was injured after a speeding car collided with a truck and caught fire. The incident happened in the Mukerian area of Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

After receiving the information about the accident, local police reached the spot, evacuated the people trapped in the car and admitted them to the Mukerian Civil Hospital, where four were declared dead by doctors. The condition of one injured person remained critical.

Earlier, six people, including two children, were killed after their car collided with two tractor-trolleys in Punjab’s Sangrur district. The accident happened on the Sunam-Patiala road near Mardkhera village.

On Friday, 3 people including 2 women were killed and 13 others were injured in a road accident involving 2 bikes, 1 auto rickshaw, 1 tractor and an SUV. The accident took place in the Borigumma area in Koraput district, Odisha. The identities of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained.