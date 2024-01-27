Air Arabia announces new direct flights to this city

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Sharjah, Air Arabia has announced new flight service. The airline will operate new direct flights to Athens in Greece. The direct flight on Sharjah-Athens will start from January 28, 2024.

The flights will operate at a frequency of four times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Flight G9 684 will depart from Sharjah at 09.00 and will reach Athens at 13.05. The return flight from Athens will depart at 13.55 and reach Sharjah at 19.50. The airline will deploy its Airbus A320 for the service.

‘We are glad to announce the start of our non-stop service connecting Sharjah with Athens, a city known for its rich history, culture and business opportunities. The launch of Air Arabia’s flights to Athens reflects our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with seamless connectivity between the two cities while offering an accessible and affordable travel options. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard to explore the ancient city of Athens,’ said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia.

Bookings are now open via the official website, call centre and travel agencies.