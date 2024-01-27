All you need to know about ‘Peter Pan Syndrome’

Peter Pan syndrome is a pop-psychology term. It is used to describe an adult who is socially immature. The term was coined by psychologist Dan Kiley in his 1983 book ‘Peter Pan’.

Psychologist use this term to describe people who experiences ‘I won’t grow up’ situation and people who exhibit child-like behaviour in their adulthood.

The Peter Pan Syndrome is a psychological condition in which adults struggle to mature. Clinical psychologists have described it as a phenomenon where adults find it challenging to maintain a typical adult lifestyle or engage in meaningful relationships.

Individuals of any gender can exhibit behaviours associated with Peter Pan syndrome. But it is prevalent in most cisgender men. It can be serious and share traits with mental health issues such as narcissism, depression, and anxiety. Overprotective parenting styles can contribute to the development of this syndrome, leading individuals to avoid responsibility and exhibit a lack of maturity as they age.

Common characteristics of Peter Pan Syndrome:

An immaturity that disallows them from accepting blame for missteps instead pointing fingers

The need for assistance with decision making

Unreliability

Excuse themselves from challenging situations

cannot handle personal care needs without reminders like brushing teeth, showering, etc.; can’t handle household duties or life skills without assistance, prefers a partner to nurture

Anticipation is not long-term but more on the short-term joys; doesn’t think into the future regarding plans or goals for life, partnerships, or a career. These are individuals who “only live once.”

Commitment phobia relating to partners and career. The individual will change mates often due to an inability to express emotion adequately and has no motivation with their work, frequently taking time off and getting fired for their regular “vacation” schedule or lack of productivity.

Impulse spends with resultant financial turmoil.

Can’t cope with pressure and stress; chooses to run from problems instead of dealing with issues.

Personal development is of no interest.

As per experts, the impact is particularly significant for women, who may bear the brunt of these men when they are in a relationship with these men– be it a lover, a mother, or a sister. Partners of individuals with Peter Pan syndrome (PPS) often experience a lack of emotional depth in their relationships.

Peter Pan Syndrome is treatable and it requires strong willpower on the part of the affected individual. Overcoming this condition involves stepping out of one’s comfort zone, and facing the fear of responsibility and change. Seeking advice from a therapist is recommended.