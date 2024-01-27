Astrological predictions for today, January 27, 2024

Today is the second day of Magh Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 3:37 pm tonight. Ayushman Yoga will continue till 8:08 am today, after which Saubhagya Yoga will take place. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 1:01 pm today. Today at 1:06 pm, Harshal will be direct in Aries.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, you should be cautious about the health of your parents. The day will be fine for business people and the day will be normal for working people also.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Some kind of good news is going to be received today for working people. Today is going to be a busy day for business people, your business will increase. Today is going to be a great day for students.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will also get some special information. Today, your sources of income will increase. You will also be interested in religious and spiritual activities today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today will be a good day for business people..

Leo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. The day is going to be good for working people. The day will be fine for business people. Your business will progress well. You can perform some kind of religious function in your home.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. People trying their hand in politics need to be careful. Make sure to take time to socialise with people and expand your circle of contacts. This will yield some new information and achievements.

Libra

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. There will be an opportunity to be in the company of experienced people and there will also be beneficial discussions on special issues. Keep yourself away from people and activities of a negative nature.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Acquiring new information today and incorporating it into your daily routine will bring surprising changes in your behaviour. You will be able to complete your work peacefully. Do not trust unknown people without thinking..

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. In any adverse situation, your courage and courage will remain intact with the support of a special friend.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. A plan to expand business may come in hand. Will work on it with full concentration.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Receiving some good news will fill you with confidence and new energy. Due to overconfidence and haste, your work may get hampered. Today is going to be a good day for people doing government jobs.

Pisces

Today is going to be favourable for you. You will feel relieved after finding a solution to a problem and you will be able to concentrate on your other work with full confidence.. You will be success in making some new plans through media and contact sources.