Brazilian pop star Dani Li passes away experiencing complications during a liposuction surgery

In a tragic and untimely occurrence, the renowned Brazilian pop star Dani Li, born Danielle Fonseca Machado, has passed away at the age of 42 due to complications arising from a liposuction surgery. Widely recognized in Brazil for her popular song “Eu sou da Amazonia” (I’m from the Amazon), Dani Li underwent the surgical procedure on Friday, which encompassed liposuction on her abdomen and back, along with breast reduction.

Regrettably, the surgery resulted in unforeseen complications, necessitating her immediate transfer to a hospital in Brazil, as reported by Metro. Despite diligent efforts to address the medical challenges, Dani Li succumbed to the complications and, sadly, breathed her last on Wednesday.

In expressing his sorrow, Dani Li’s husband, Marcelo Mira, stated, “We are very shaken by all this. The burial will be on Saturday.” The couple shared a 7-year-old daughter. The family, through Dani Li’s Instagram account, conveyed that a ceremony would be organized at a larger venue to allow fans and well-wishers to offer their condolences and bid a final farewell to the departed pop star.

Dani Li’s musical journey commenced in her hometown of Afua in the Amazon jungle, where she began singing at the tender age of 5. After participating in talent competitions in her hometown, she relocated to Macapa at the age of 17. The 42-year-old singer had released her latest song just two months prior to the tragic incident.