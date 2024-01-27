Convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith becomes the first man in the US to be executed using nitrogen gas

The first-ever execution using nitrogen gas in the United States marked a controversial departure from the conventional lethal injection method. Kenneth Eugene Smith, a convicted murderer, underwent this unique execution at Holman Prison in Alabama. The event garnered widespread criticism from human rights activists and the United Nations. Smith, who spent more than 30 years on death row for orchestrating the 1988 murder-for-hire of a pastor’s wife, faced a 22-minute execution that shocked witnesses, including his spiritual advisor Reverend Jeff Hood.

The execution, described by Hood as a “horror show,” prompted audible gasps from onlookers as Smith struggled to breathe. Even prison staff, according to Hood, couldn’t conceal their shock at the distressing scene. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall defended the execution, asserting that what happened to Smith was a “textbook” example of nitrogen gas administration. Marshall emphasized that nitrogen hypoxia, as an execution method, was no longer untested but had proven efficacy.

In a bold statement, Marshall indicated that 43 other death row inmates in Alabama had chosen nitrogen gas for their executions. He characterized this as a groundbreaking development, declaring, “I now suspect many states will follow.” Marshall, seemingly reaching out to other states, conveyed a message: “Alabama has done it, and now so can you.” He expressed readiness to assist other states in implementing nitrogen gas executions, presenting it as a proven method based on the recent experience with Kenneth Eugene Smith.

The move toward nitrogen gas executions represents a significant shift in the landscape of capital punishment, with potential implications for the broader debate on the ethics and methods associated with the death penalty in the United States.