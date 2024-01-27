Easy breakfast recipes

Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Ingredients
3 tablespoons salsa verde, such as Frontera brand
1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
2 cups mesclun or other salad greens
8 blue corn tortilla chips, broken into large pieces
½ cup canned red kidney beans, rinsed
¼ avocado, sliced
1 large egg
Directions
Whisk salsa, 1 Tbsp. oil, and cilantro in a small bowl. Toss half the mixture with mesclun (or other greens) in a shallow dinner bowl.
Layer chips, beans, and avocado atop the salad.
Heat the remaining 1 tsp. oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add egg and fry until the white is completely cooked but the yolk is still slightly runny, about 2 minutes.
Serve the egg on the salad. Drizzle with the remaining salsa vinaigrette and sprinkle with additional cilantro, if desired.
Also Read: Know benefits of ‘Mahamrityunjay mantra’
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
Ingredients
2 large eggs
1 medium banana
Directions
Puree eggs and banana in a blender until smooth.
Lightly oil a large nonstick skillet (see Tip) and heat over medium heat. Using 2 tablespoons of batter for each pancake, drop 4 mounds of batter into the pan. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface and the edges look dry, 2 to 4 minutes. Using a thin spatula, gently flip the pancakes and cook until browned on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer the pancakes to a plate. Lightly oil the pan again and repeat with the remaining batter.
Post Your Comments