Easy breakfast recipes

Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Ingredients

3 tablespoons salsa verde, such as Frontera brand

1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish

2 cups mesclun or other salad greens

8 blue corn tortilla chips, broken into large pieces

½ cup canned red kidney beans, rinsed

¼ avocado, sliced

1 large egg

Directions

Whisk salsa, 1 Tbsp. oil, and cilantro in a small bowl. Toss half the mixture with mesclun (or other greens) in a shallow dinner bowl.

Layer chips, beans, and avocado atop the salad.

Heat the remaining 1 tsp. oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add egg and fry until the white is completely cooked but the yolk is still slightly runny, about 2 minutes.

Serve the egg on the salad. Drizzle with the remaining salsa vinaigrette and sprinkle with additional cilantro, if desired.

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 medium banana

Directions

Puree eggs and banana in a blender until smooth.

Lightly oil a large nonstick skillet (see Tip) and heat over medium heat. Using 2 tablespoons of batter for each pancake, drop 4 mounds of batter into the pan. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface and the edges look dry, 2 to 4 minutes. Using a thin spatula, gently flip the pancakes and cook until browned on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer the pancakes to a plate. Lightly oil the pan again and repeat with the remaining batter.